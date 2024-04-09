Record-Breaking Performance: Nifty 50 sets new highs 20 times in current year
Indian benchmark indices hit a new record high for the second straight session, fueled by strength from robust microdata and institutional buyers. Nifty 50 reached 22,768 points, marking a new record high, reflecting sustained momentum and investor confidence.
In a remarkable display of resilience and strength, Nifty 50 charged up once again in today's session to hit a new record high for the second straight session.
