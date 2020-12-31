Recovery in earnings and economy may catapult markets in 2021

“2021 will be better but ‘beta’ year", said Kotak Institutional Equities. It expects overall market return may be similar to 2020 and more uniform across sectors compared to the wide divergence seen in this year. “We expect most of the returns in 2021/FY2022 to come from roll-forward of earnings in the case of most stocks or moderate earnings upgrades in a few rather than from any large changes to multiples," it said in a note on 17 December.