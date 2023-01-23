REC's dividend decision to be taken in board meet next week2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 11:08 AM IST
- REC shares have gained more than 28% in a year's period
REC Ltd's board will meet next week on Monday, January 30, 2023 to consider and declare the proposal for interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23, if any along with announcing its earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23). Shares of REC were trading about 0.4% higher at ₹124 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early deals.
