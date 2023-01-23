REC's dividend decision to be taken in board meet next week

“this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors ofREC Limited will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023 inter-alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022 and to consider a proposal for declaration of 2nd interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23, if any," the company informed in an exchange filing last week.