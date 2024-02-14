Red Sea Crisis led shipping rate spikes; should you Buy, Sell or Hold the shipping stocks?
Stock Market Today: Shipping Corporation, Great Eastern Shipping, others have seen share prices rise 65-200% in a year. While outlook has improved regularly post Covid led disruption, global slowdown is impacting demand now. As Red Sea crisis spikes freight rates should you Buy, Sell or Hold stocks?
Shipping Corporation of India share price while has gained around 85% in last one year, Great Eastern shipping company share too has gained almost 65% during the period. Essar Shipping however has seen its stock prices grow three folds.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started