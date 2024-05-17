Reddit shares soar 11% after announcing AI partnership with OpenAI
OpenAI unveiled a partnership with Reddit Inc. that will bring the social network’s content to chatbot ChatGPT and other products, and allow Reddit to add new artificial intelligence features to its online communities.
