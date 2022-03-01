Reddit traders took space stocks to the moon. Re-entry could be ugly

There may not have been a space odyssey in 2001, but there was definitely one in 2021. British billionaire Richard Branson inaugurated a new era by traveling to the thermosphere using his Virgin Galactic venture. Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos followed on board his own space-tourism company, Blue Origin. Also last year, Virgin Orbit, Rocket Lab, Astra Space, Redwire and Momentus joined the stock market with the same type of “blank check" merger used by Virgin Galactic in 2019. Terran Orbital and D-Orbit are scheduled to close similar deals this year.

