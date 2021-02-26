Red-hot stock market pushes more companies to go public

And 120 companies valued at $1 billion or more have gone public through IPOs or SPACs since the end of June, nearly matching the total from the previous nine quarters, according to Mr. Ritter’s data. Many of those that have gone public in the past few years were so-called unicorn companies privately valued at $1 billion or more, such as ride-sharing company Uber Technologies Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}