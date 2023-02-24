Redington India block deal: Stock rallies after Synnex Mauritius sells 24.13% stake
- The stock was trading at ₹177.20 apiece on the NSE at around 11:58 am, higher by 2.96 percent after erasing some of its opening gains
Shares of information technology solutions provider Redington India opened 5 per cent higher on Friday after Synnex Mauritius likely sold 18 crore shares or 24.13% equity of the company worth ₹3,200 crore in a block deal window.
