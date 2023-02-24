Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Redington India block deal: Stock rallies after Synnex Mauritius sells 24.13% stake

Redington India block deal: Stock rallies after Synnex Mauritius sells 24.13% stake

1 min read . 12:08 PM IST Livemint
Last year in August, Synnex Mauritius had said it would sell its stake in Redington (India) Limited.

  • The stock was trading at 177.20 apiece on the NSE at around 11:58 am, higher by 2.96 percent after erasing some of its opening gains

Shares of information technology solutions provider Redington India opened 5 per cent higher on Friday after Synnex Mauritius likely sold 18 crore shares or 24.13% equity of the company worth 3,200 crore in a block deal window.

Shares of information technology solutions provider Redington India opened 5 per cent higher on Friday after Synnex Mauritius likely sold 18 crore shares or 24.13% equity of the company worth 3,200 crore in a block deal window.

The stock was trading at 177.20 apiece on the NSE at around 11:58 am, higher by 2.96 percent after erasing some of its opening gains.

The stock was trading at 177.20 apiece on the NSE at around 11:58 am, higher by 2.96 percent after erasing some of its opening gains.

 

 

Last year in August, Synnex Mauritius had said it would sell its stake in Redington (India) Limited.

Last year in August, Synnex Mauritius had said it would sell its stake in Redington (India) Limited.

Meanwhile, Redington Ltd has registered a standalone net at 141.38 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2022. The city-based firm had recorded a standalone net of 137.45 crore during the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Meanwhile, Redington Ltd has registered a standalone net at 141.38 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2022. The city-based firm had recorded a standalone net of 137.45 crore during the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Total income for the reporting quarter rose to 9,448.40 crore as against 7,098.23 crore in the year-ago period.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Total income for the reporting quarter rose to 9,448.40 crore as against 7,098.23 crore in the year-ago period.

"In Q3FY23 our focus on digital transformation combined with our core strength in innovations, technology, and partnerships enabled us to fast-track the customer journey of tech adoption by reducing redundancies that cause technology friction," company Managing Director Rajiv Srivastava has said.

"In Q3FY23 our focus on digital transformation combined with our core strength in innovations, technology, and partnerships enabled us to fast-track the customer journey of tech adoption by reducing redundancies that cause technology friction," company Managing Director Rajiv Srivastava has said.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP