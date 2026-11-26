Shares of Redington closed Thursday's session nearly 2% higher at ₹329 apiece after Apple announced plans to open another retail store in India, as the iPhone maker steps up efforts to expand its retail network in one of its fastest-growing overseas markets.

The new store, which will take Apple's total number of official retail outlets in India higher, will open in Hyderabad on December 10, the iPhone maker said in a statement on Thursday.

Redington stands to benefit from Apple's growing presence in India, given its role as a key distributor of the company's products in the country. Redington partnered with Apple for its Mac business in 2007 and its iPhone business in 2011.

While primarily known as a distributor of IT products from companies such as Dell and HP, a significant portion of Redington's revenue comes from distributing Apple products in the Indian market.

According to the company's September-quarter investor presentation, Apple contributed 30% to Redington's topline, compared with 29% in the corresponding period last year. Other major vendors included Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Google, which contributed 10%, 8%, 6%, and 5%, respectively.

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Apple's retail expansion in India India's local sourcing requirements prevented Apple from opening its iconic retail stores in the country for years. As the policy eased, Apple finally launched its online store in India in 2020.

Three years later, then-Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook inaugurated the company's first two physical stores in the country, in Mumbai and New Delhi. Apple has since expanded its retail network and added more premium resellers.

The Cupertino, California-based company is seeking to woo India's rapidly expanding middle class through new stores and plans that allow customers to pay for its premium-priced devices in installments.

While the market remains dominated by more affordable Android devices, Apple's growing manufacturing and retail presence is helping it attract users among India's more affluent consumers. The strategy has helped Apple cross $10 billion in annual sales in India for the first time in the last fiscal year, Bloomberg reported.

India now accounts for roughly 25% of global iPhone production, assembling around 55 million units in 2025, up about 53% from 36 million units in 2024, according to recent estimates. Apple is increasingly using India as an export hub for iPhones destined for the US as President Donald Trump intensifies the trade war with China.

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Redington's Q2 performance Redington reported consolidated revenue of ₹43,002 crore in the second quarter of FY27, registering year-on-year growth of 48%. Profit after tax (PAT), excluding exceptional items, increased 50% to ₹581 crore, while the PAT margin stood at 1.35%.

PAT excluding Arena stood at ₹657 crore, up 55% year-on-year, with a margin of 1.57%.

The quarter's performance was supported by growth across major business groups and key markets. Revenue from India grew 67% year-on-year, driven by enterprise technology and data center investments, demand for PCs and mobility devices, and continued adoption of cloud and cybersecurity solutions.

Revenue across the Middle East and Africa increased 41% year-on-year, supported by demand for enterprise infrastructure, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions.