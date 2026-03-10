Redington shares shot up 11.5% after this Apple report on iPhone making in India

Shares of Redington, a prominent supplier of iPhones in India to Apple Inc., closed Tuesday's session, March 10, 11.6% higher at ₹259.30 apiece, snapping a five-day losing streak after news report showed a strong surge in iPhone production in India over the past year, bringing the stock back into the spotlight.

Advertisement

Apple Inc. increased iPhone production in India by about 53% last year and now makes a quarter of its marquee devices there, according to a report by Bloomberg. The company assembled about 55 million iPhones in India in 2025, up from 36 million a year earlier, the report said, citing sources.

Apple makes about 220 million to 230 million iPhones a year globally, with India’s share of the total increasing rapidly.

Redington is benefiting from a significant rise in demand, as it is a key distributor of Apple products in India. The company signed up with Apple for the Mac business in 2007 and for the iPhone business in 2011.

While primarily known as a distributor of IT products from companies such as Dell and HP, a significant portion of its revenue comes from distributing Apple products in the Indian market.

Advertisement

According to its December-quarter investor presentation, Apple contributed 33% to the company’s topline, compared with 30% in the same period last year.

Also Read | These 5 stocks rise up to 19% despite stock market crash

Apple has accelerated its expansion in India, bolstered by the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme, which has helped offset some of the structural cost disadvantages that manufacturers face in the country, including the lack of a China-like robust supply chain and logistics challenges.

In 2025, shipments from China, where Apple still makes the bulk of iPhones, faced headwinds as a result of United States–China trade war tariffs. The levies pushed Apple and its suppliers to move a greater share of devices meant for the American market to alternative manufacturing destinations, with India emerging as a major bright spot, as per the Bloomberg report.

Advertisement

In FY25, the company shipped a record 12 million units, achieving a 10% market share, positioning it as the fourth-largest smartphone brand in India. The premium segment (devices priced above $600) experienced notable growth, reflecting a consumer shift towards higher-end models.

Redington share price trend The company’s shares have remained under pressure in recent months, falling from ₹334.80 apiece to ₹259.30, resulting in a 22.5% decline over nine months, including March.

Despite the stock’s short-term trend remaining weak, its long-term performance has remained intact.

Over the last seven years, the shares have rallied from ₹44.33 apiece to ₹272.35 apiece, translating into a massive gain of 514%. Cumulatively, the stock has recorded a 51% gain in the last three years and 197% over five years.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.