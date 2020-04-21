Reduced market hours caused fiasco in crude settlement at MCX

MUMBAI : Settlement of crude oil contracts at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) suffered a unique crisis on Tuesday, triggered first by the unprecendented crisis in international markets when prices turned negative and then compounded by the exchange failing to arrive at the correct settlement price of its contract ending on 20 April.

The commodity exchange relies on Nymex rates for pricing its crude oil contracts. The May futures on the New York exchange had settled at an unprecedented negative rate: minus $37.63 a barrel. But the Indian commodity exchange had to provisionally settle the contracts during early hours of Tuesday at Re 1.

This is perhaps the first time since 1980s when such a call or provisional pricing has been implemented. This provisional pricing is also leading to fear that whether it could lead to an artificial settlement price.

However, by evening the exchange released the final settlement price of minus ₹2884 per barrel in line with the international prices.

The biggest reason for this settlement fiasco was the reduced market hours. On 27 March the exchanges had announced a reduction in commodity trading hours till 5 pm. The crude prices fell in Nymex between 5 pm to 11:30 pm, India time, on Monday and since trading was shut in India during those hours, many brokers could not get out of these contracts.

This also affected the exchange's ability to calculate the correct settlement prices. The debacle then forced the exchange, later in the day, to revert to regular trading timings for internationally referenced non-agri commodities, that is up to 11:30 pm in the night.

"Due to the unprecedented price fluctuation in the international crude oil markets, the due rate for crude oil futures contract expiring on April 20, 2020, is under finalisation. In the interim, the provisional settlement price for April 20, 2020, is considered as Re 1 per barrel for the computation of members’ obligation for trade date April 20, 2020. The differential settlement, if any, on fixation of the final settlement price shall be done subsequently," said MCX in a circular on Tuesday early morning.

"This is a settlement disaster, and is based on poor contract design considering you cannot trade between the end of day in India till the contract is settled in the US. Under current rules, buyers of the contracts will have to pay large sums for a negative settlement price in a cash-settlement, but the settlement price of Rs. 1 was temporarily arrived at," said Deepak Shenoy, founder and CEO, Capitalmind Wealth.

The brokers are staring at an estimated loss of ₹435 crore. The estimated losses are based on the contract size, value of rupee and crude oil prices.Typically, in case of huge losses exchanges can use the settlement guarantee fund (SGF) but the total sum in MCX's SGF stands at ₹390 which is lower than the estimated losses.

According to a senior commodity markets trader, the brokers would need to fulfill the pay-in obligations at the Nymex price. “It depends on whether the brokers have enough money to fulfill the pay-in obligations or not. If they don’t then MCX may need to dip into the SGF," he said.