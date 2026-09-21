Refex Industries share price jumps 4% on ₹160 crore order win ahead of board meeting | Check stock performance

Refex Industries share price jumped over 4% on NSE in Monday's trading session. The stock rally came in ahead of board meeting and after the company bagged a new order worth ₹160 crore.

Refex Industries shares opened at ₹281.95 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹271.85 on Friday last week. The stock opened 4.21% higher and extended its gains to more than 8%, hitting an intraday high of ₹294.55. However, it pared some of the gains later to trade 3.99% higher.

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What's behind the rally in Refex Industries share price? In an exchange filing on Saturday, Refex Industries said that the company has bagged a contract worth around ₹160 crore from a public sector undertaking in Madhya Pradesh for the lifting of 10 metric tonnes (MT) of pond ash and fly ash under the Road-cum-Rail (RCR) mode.

The contract will be executed over a period of 18 months and may be extended through mutual consent. The scope of the order includes the lifting of 10 MT of pond ash and fly ash, with the quantity also subject to an extension based on mutual agreement between the parties. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is classified as a domestic contract.

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Refex Industries stated that neither its promoter and promoter group nor any of its group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the contract. The company also clarified that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

In an another exhange filing, the company informed about that it will hold a meeting with analysts and institutional investors in Mumbai on 22 September.

The group interaction is scheduled to take place at 9:00 AM during the Anand Rathi Annual Flagship Conference G-200 Summit. The company said the discussions will be limited to information already available in the public domain, in line with applicable insider trading regulations.

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Refex Industries share price performance Refex Industries stock has delivered a mixed performance in the near term, gaining 3.34% over the past week. However, the stock has declined 3.83% over the last one month.

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On a year-to-date basis, Refex Industries share price has posted a gain of 8.11%, highlighting modest positive returns so far in 2026. However, the stock has fallen 18.68% over the past year, reflecting a relatively weak performance over the longer 12-month period.

Over a longer horizon, the stock has generated substantial returns for investors. The stock has given multibagger returns by surging over 112.51% in three years, while its five-year performance stands at a remarkable 843.28%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.