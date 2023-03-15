Regional bank chaos clouds outlook for markets
Few investors had bank failures on their list of potential market risks
In just four trading days, the market’s script has flipped.
Nearly a year has passed since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to combat high inflation. Ever since, investors have fixated on when the central bank might end its campaign and, eventually, begin to reverse it. Few investors had bank failures on their list of potential market risks for 2023.
Now, after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and resulting market upheaval, the calculus has changed. The Fed will weigh risks to financial stability as well as inflation at its policy meeting next week. And for investors, both worries are suddenly front and center, despite a sharp rally in risk assets on Tuesday.
“Fighting inflation was really the only goal of the Fed" in recent months, said Zach Hill, portfolio manager of Horizon Investments, which manages nearly $7.3 billion in assets. “Now, we’ve introduced this idea of financial instability. How the Fed balances that is not really clear."
Last week, investors were debating whether the Fed would raise interest rates by a quarter-percentage point, as officials did in February, or by a half point as they did in December. Now, the question is whether the Fed will raise rates at all next week.
The S&P 500 is up 2.1% in 2023 and has given up most of its early-year advance after a spate of stronger-than-expected economic data.
Inflation remains hot. The consumer-price index rose 6% in February from a year ago, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Although pricing pressures have cooled for eight consecutive months, inflation is still well above the Fed’s 2% target. Last week’s jobs report told a similar story: The U.S. economy added 311,000 jobs in February, more than economists expected but down sharply from January’s 517,000.
“Things have recently taken on a much different tone," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “Now we’re really talking about things that could adversely affect the economy, the market and our portfolios."
The market turmoil began Thursday when shares of Silicon Valley Bank’s parent, SVB Financial Group, plunged 60% in the midst of a run on its deposits. The stock never opened for trading Friday, and the bank was seized that morning by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which is exploring a possible sale of the assets.
Silvergate Capital Corp. and Signature Bank, two of the biggest banks for cryptocurrency companies, also failed in recent days.
Regional bank shares plunged, then surged after government officials took steps to limit the fallout. Moody’s Investors Service lowered its outlook on the U.S. banking system on Tuesday, citing a “rapid deterioration in the operating environment." The ratings firm placed the credit ratings of six U.S. banks on review for a possible downgrade.
Moody’s said further interest-rate increases could worsen banks’ problems. Futures bettors see a quarter-point rate increase as the most likely outcome of the Fed’s meeting next week.
As investors remain on alert for signs of contagion, strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. warned Monday that bond-market losses might cause stress in other asset classes, such as commercial real estate, private equity and venture capital.
“When the economy is slowing down and financing costs are rising, all these implicit or explicit carry trades are pressured to unwind, leading to an end of the cycle," they said.
Investors’ search for safety resulted in frantic trading: The yield on the two-year Treasury note notched the sharpest three-day decline since 1987 as of Monday. Longer-dated Treasury yields also plunged. Bond yields fall when prices rise.
The Treasury rally came after short-term bond yields rose steadily over the previous month.
“All of a sudden, you get this slap in the face," Thomas Martin, portfolio manager at Globalt Investments, said of the abrupt change in sentiment.
The upheaval spread beyond the bond market. The S&P 500 fell 4.5% last week—its worst week of the year—and rebounded 1.7% Tuesday.
The KBW Bank Index has fallen 19% in the past week, even after Tuesday’s rally. Wall Street’s fear gauge, the Cboe Volatility Index, reached its highest levels in months on Monday. Put-options volume across all stocks and exchange-traded funds hit the highest level on record Friday, according to Cboe Global Markets data. Bitcoin prices have surged.
Investors pointed to worries that the credit scare could discourage regional banks from lending to individuals and businesses, which could itself cause an economic contraction. The Russell 2000, which tracks smaller companies, rallied Tuesday but has shed more than 4% over the past week.
The shock has investors awaiting signals on how it affects the Fed’s long-term plans and reassessing the contents of their portfolios.
“We’re taking a really good look at everything we have, for opportunities and for areas that could be an issue," Mr. Hill said.
Some investors and strategists are still bullish, provided the credit crisis dies down soon and the Fed ultimately decides to pause rate increases.
"This year will be a tale of two halves," said Mr. Stovall of CFRA. He has a year-end price target on the S&P 500 of 4360, roughly 10% above current levels.