Regulator considering multiple steps to reboot economy: Tyagi

Sebi needs to bring down the settlement timeline for equity trading from the existing T+2 to T+1 (trading day) to reduce defaults by brokers. As such, the regulator has initiated talks with exchanges, clearing corporations, custodians, and participants, and has also met other stakeholders two weeks ago. All of them have agreed to the proposal, barring foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who said it creates unnecessary pressure on them. FPIs said this measure will curtail trading volumes in the cash segment, as they require more time for settlements, he said. FPIs account for more than 30% volumes in the cash market.