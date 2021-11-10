Regulators need to guard against ‘greenwashing’ by funds, issuers: Ajay Tyagi

“While the regulators may be agnostic to where investors invest, they have an important role to play to ensure ESG disclosures by funds and issuers, and guard against greenwashing," Tyagi said. He was speaking at the FICCI’s event on Driving Climate Action through Disclosures: BRSR as Bedrock for ESG Action in India. The event took place in the backdrop of COP26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}