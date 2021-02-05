Regulators say market infrastructure was resilient in GameStop frenzy

Regulators say market infrastructure was resilient in GameStop frenzy3 min read . 11:38 AM IST
Treasury, SEC and other regulators discussed market functionality, recent trading practices in equity, commodity and related markets
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Treasury, SEC and other regulators discussed market functionality, recent trading practices in equity, commodity and related markets
Top financial regulators meeting Thursday to discuss recent market volatility related to GameStop Corp. concluded that “the core infrastructure was resilient," the Treasury Department said in a statement following the meeting.
The regulators believed the infrastructure stood up “during high volatility and heavy trading volume" and agreed the Securities and Exchange Commission should release “a timely study of the events," the Treasury Department said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.