Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Regulators say market infrastructure was resilient in GameStop frenzy
FILE PHOTO: GameStop stock graph is seen in front of the company's logo in this illustration taken February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

Regulators say market infrastructure was resilient in GameStop frenzy

3 min read . 11:38 AM IST Kate Davidson , Eliza Collins , The Wall Street Journal

Treasury, SEC and other regulators discussed market functionality, recent trading practices in equity, commodity and related markets

Top financial regulators meeting Thursday to discuss recent market volatility related to GameStop Corp. concluded that “the core infrastructure was resilient," the Treasury Department said in a statement following the meeting.

The regulators believed the infrastructure stood up “during high volatility and heavy trading volume" and agreed the Securities and Exchange Commission should release “a timely study of the events," the Treasury Department said.

