Why services sector is leaving manufacturing behind

Among InvITs, Powergrid has offered a better return compared to peers such as IRB InvIT Fund and IndiaGrid Trust InvIT since it has fixed cash-flow visibility over the next three years. Trailing one-year returns for equity and debt mutual funds have been in the range of 3% to 7%, TBNG’s Birani said. On the other hand, fixed-income instruments have returned 7.1-7.6% for five- to 12-year periods. The investors, however, remain watchful about the rising interest rates. While two rate hikes have already taken place to control inflation, RBI is expected to raise interest rates further in the coming months.