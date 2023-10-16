REITs: JM Financial bullish on Embassy, Mindspace and Brookfield India; sees up to 16% upside – key reasons
Brokerage house JM Financial has initiated coverage on the Indian office REITs or real estate investment trusts, with a constructive outlook as they provide stable cash flows with 6-8 percent distribution yields. Among the 3 listed REITs, the brokerage's preferred pick is Embassy REIT, as it derives maximum value from Bengaluru, India’s largest office market.
