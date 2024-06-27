Kotak Bank added, Axis dropped; ICICI, SBI, Federal Bank top Nomura's picks
Foreign brokerage Nomura India has rejigged its top banking picks, adding Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and excluding Axis Bank Ltd. Now, Nomura's top large banks include ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, all rated 'Buy'. Among midsize banks, Nomura prefers Federal Bank, also rated 'Buy'.
