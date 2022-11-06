Although market mogul Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is not among us, however, his wife Rekha has made notable buying in a total of six stocks during the second quarter of FY23. She added a new small-cap stock Singer India to the portfolio in Q2. Apart from this, Rekha also increased her stakes in five other stocks, three of which are backed by Tata Group. By end of the September 2022 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio net worth was around ₹33,225.77 crore up by at least 30.67% from a worth of ₹25,425.88 crore at the end of Q1FY23.
As per the shareholding pattern on BSE, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has bought 42,50,000 equity shares or 7.91% in Singer India as of September 30, 2022. This would be a new addition to Jhunjhunwalas' portfolio.
On BSE, Singer India shares are around ₹69.80 apiece, down by 0.36% on Friday last week. The company's market cap is around ₹374.94 crore.
Established in 1851, Singer India has two major businesses namely sewing products and home appliances. The products are marketed under the brand name 'Singer' and 'Merritt' with a network across PAN India.
Rekha has been an investor in Tata Communications since December 2020. In Q2FY23, she increased her shareholding by 0.53% to 4,575,687 equity shares or 1.61% in the company. Earlier, by end of Q1FY23, the shareholding was around 3,075,687 equity shares or 1.08% in the company.
In Q2FY23, Tata Communications posted a consolidated net profit of ₹534.26 crore compared to a PAT of ₹426.45 crore recorded in Q2FY22. Consolidated income from operations stood at ₹4,430.74 crore -- higher than ₹4,174.02 crore witnessed in Q2FY22.
Last week, on Friday, the company's shares closed at ₹1,293.10 apiece up by ₹23.75 or 1.87% on BSE. The company's market cap is over ₹36,853 crore.
This Tata stock is the largest wealth creator in the Jhunjhunwalas portfolio. The company continues to hold a larger part of its portfolio's net worth.
In Q2FY23, Rakesh's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala increased its shareholding in Titan to 1.69% or 15,023,575 equity shares compared to the previous 1.07% stake or 9,540,575 equity shares. Rakesh's holding in Titan stands around 3.85% in Q2FY23 which is lower than 3.98% in Q1FY23. Together, the couple holds 49,200,970 equity shares or 5.5% in Titan in Q2FY23. By end of the June 2022 quarter, the couple's holding was around 5.1%.
Rekha's shareholding in Titan has risen by 0.49% in Q2FY23.
During the second quarter of FY23, Titan garnered a 33.7% rise in net profit to ₹857 crore compared to a profit of ₹641 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations jumped by 22% to ₹8,730 crore in Q2FY23 versus ₹7,170 crore in Q2 of FY22. The company recorded strong growth in the majority of its parameters.
On BSE, Titan shares closed at ₹2768.30 apiece up by ₹5.05 or 0.18% on Friday. The company's market cap is nearly ₹2.46 lakh crore.
Rekha first invested in Fortis during September 2017 quarter, however, sold all her shares in December 2020 quarter. She has once again added Fortis to her portfolio in Q2FY23. As of September 30, 2022, Rekha's shareholding is 9,202,108 equity shares or 1.22%, on the other hand, Rakesh's shareholding has decreased to 3.44% in Fortis compared to the previous 4.23% in Q1FY23. Together, the couple holds 35,152,108 equity shares or 4.66% in Fortis in Q1FY23 --- which is still higher by 0.43% from 4.23% in Q1FY23.
Fortis will announce its Q2 earnings on November 11.
On BSE, Fortis shares stood at ₹282.10 apiece down by 0.42% on Friday. The company's market cap is over ₹21,297 crore.
