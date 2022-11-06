Although market mogul Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is not among us, however, his wife Rekha has made notable buying in a total of six stocks during the second quarter of FY23. She added a new small-cap stock Singer India to the portfolio in Q2. Apart from this, Rekha also increased her stakes in five other stocks, three of which are backed by Tata Group. By end of the September 2022 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio net worth was around ₹33,225.77 crore up by at least 30.67% from a worth of ₹25,425.88 crore at the end of Q1FY23.

