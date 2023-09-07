Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed IHC and Tata Communications, one other Tata group stock Tata Power touch 52-week high2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 02:12 PM IST
Out of Indian Hotels, Tata Communications and Tata Power shares, Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Indian Hotels and Tata Communications shares climbed to life time high
Stock market today: Three Tata group stocks — Indian Hotels Company, Tata Power and Tata Communications — have hit fresh 52-week high during Thursday deals. Two out of these three Tata group stocks, Indian Hotels Company and Tata Communications belongs to Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio. In Indian Hotels company Ltd, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 3,00,16,965 shares or 2.11 per cent stake whereas in Tata Communications Ltd Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 52,34,687 shares or 1.84 per cent stake in the company (as per the shareholding pattern of the company for April to June 2023 quarter). Out of these three shares, Indian Hotels and Tata Communications shares have hit life-time highs.
