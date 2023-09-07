Stock market today: Three Tata group stocks — Indian Hotels Company, Tata Power and Tata Communications — have hit fresh 52-week high during Thursday deals. Two out of these three Tata group stocks, Indian Hotels Company and Tata Communications belongs to Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio. In Indian Hotels company Ltd, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 3,00,16,965 shares or 2.11 per cent stake whereas in Tata Communications Ltd Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 52,34,687 shares or 1.84 per cent stake in the company (as per the shareholding pattern of the company for April to June 2023 quarter). Out of these three shares, Indian Hotels and Tata Communications shares have hit life-time highs.

Here we list out full details in regard to those three Tata group stocks:

Indian Hotels Company

Shares of this Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company has been in uptrend since last week of January. After bottoming out at ₹286.45 on 27th January 2023, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock has remained an ideal 'buy on dips' stock for Dalal Street enthusiasts.

INDIAN HOTELS CO More Information

Indian Hotels share price today opened with upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹436.45 apiece on NSE and hit an new life-time high within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today. This Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Tata group stock has delivered to the tune of 35 per cent to its positional shareholders in YTD time.

Tata Communications

Tata Communications shares today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹1,908 per share on NSE, which is its new life time peak. This is also a Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock in which Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 52,34,687 shares, which is 1.84 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS More Information

Tata Communications shares have been in uptrend since October 2022. In these ten months, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock has surged from around ₹1,115 to ₹1,908 apiece levels, delivering over 70 per cent return to its positional shareholders.

Tata Power

Tata Power share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹263.25 per share on NSE, hitting new life-time high during Thursday morning deals.

TATA POWER More Information

After ushering in new financial year 2023-24, this Tata group stock has ascended from around ₹185 to ₹263 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 42 per cent return to its positional shareholders. In YTD time, this Tata group stock has delivered 25 per cent return to long term investors.