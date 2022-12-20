Home appliances maker, Singer India extended its upper circuit for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Also, the small-cap stock has locked on its fresh 52-week high. There has been strong buying in Singer India since the start of this week as the stock has climbed by over 10% so far. The optimism in Singer India comes after the company's board approved the allotment of equity shares worth RS 56.83 crore on a preferential basis to various investors. Notably, late market mogul Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha is among the major public shareholders of the company.

