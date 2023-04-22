Rekha Jhunjhunwala bought fresh stake in this pharma stock in Q4: Should you buy?3 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 07:49 PM IST
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is a mid cap company recorded a market cap of ₹6,305 Cr during Friday closing.
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is a mid cap company recorded a market cap of ₹6,305 Cr during Friday's closing. A biopharmaceutical company Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) was established in 2007. It is currently a leader in specialty generics on a worldwide scale. Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's widowed wife acquired a fresh stake in Sun Pharma Advanced Research during the quarter that ended in March 2023, despite the stock being in the Dalal Street negative zone on a YTD basis.
