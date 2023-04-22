Rekha Jhunjhunwala bought fresh stake in this pharma stock in Q4: Should you buy?

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO – Hedged, an algorithm-powered advisory platform said “The Sparc stock has been in a strong downtrend for the last one year and has started bouncing recently from a strong support level around 170. From a technical perspective, the stock has already made a bottom and it is unlikely that this bottom will be broken again in the near term. Once the stock crosses the 225 mark, it would have crossed all its important moving averages and its trend would change completely to the upside. Another reason why the 225 level is important for the stock is because, currently the stock has formed only one higher high, we need a full circle to be completed where it forms a full higher high and higher low and then another high to ensure that this is not a short term technical bounce only or a unsustainable bounce."