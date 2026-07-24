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Rekha Jhunjhunwala cuts Star Health stake to 3.04% from 15.5%; late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala promoter holding falls to nil

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company's share price fell over 1% following Rekha Jhunjhunwala's significant stake reduction to 3.04%. Her sale of approximately 7.38 crore shares in FY27 resulted in the promoter holding dropping to nil by June 30, 2026.

Pranati Deva
Published24 Jul 2026, 09:52 AM IST
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Star Health shareholding
Star Health shareholding
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Star Health shareholding: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company share price declined over 1% on Friday, July 23, after ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala pared her stake in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company significantly during the June quarter of FY27, according to the company's latest shareholding data.

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Her shareholding fell to 3.04% as of June 30, 2026, from 15.57% at the end of the March quarter, indicating a sale of nearly 7.38 crore shares during the quarter.

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The latest shareholding pattern also showed that the promoter holding under Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates dropped to nil by the end of the June quarter, compared with 1.55% as of March 31, 2026.

The exact dates of Rekha Jhunjhunwala's share sales and the prices at which the transactions were executed were not immediately available. With June quarter shareholding disclosures still being filed by listed companies, additional changes to her investment portfolio cannot be ruled out.

The Jhunjhunwala family's investment in Star Health goes back to before the insurer's stock market listing. The company's red herring prospectus (RHP) for its 2021 IPO showed that the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned a 14.98% stake in the company.

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Since then, the Jhunjhunwala family has actively reshuffled its holdings in the company. Rekha Jhunjhunwala raised her personal stake from 3.04% in the September quarter of FY26 to 15.57% by the December quarter, before bringing it back down sharply during the June quarter of FY27.

As per the latest corporate shareholding disclosures, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has publicly disclosed holdings in 26 listed companies, with a combined portfolio value of more than 47,085.4 crore.

Her portfolio includes investments in Titan, Tata Motors PV, Metro Brands, Nazara Technologies, NCC, Canara Bank, Aptech, Crisil, Federal Bank, Fortis Healthcare, Indian Hotels Company, Jubilant Pharmova, Tata Communications and Wockhardt, among several other companies.

Star Health share price

After falling to a 52-week low of 416.05 in July 2025, Star Health shares rallied nearly 50% to touch a 52-week high of 623.45 on July 14 this year.

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The stock has declined around 2% over the past week and 0.5% over the past month. However, it has delivered gains of 11.5% in the last three months, 34.5% over six months and 33% over the past year.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, headquartered in Chennai, is a standalone health insurer with a network of more than 14,000 hospitals and over 850 branch offices across India.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

Rekha JhunjhunwalaRakesh JhunjhunwalaStar Health & Allied InsuranceShareholdingIndian Stock Market
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