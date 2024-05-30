Rekha Jhunjhunwala, renowned investor and wife of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, earned ₹224 crore in dividend income for the fourth quarter ended March 31 of the financial year 2024, according to a report by the Economic Times .

Her portfolio is estimated to be worth ₹37,831 crore.

As per Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s March quarter shareholding pattern, she had earned a dividend income of ₹224 crore.

Her total dividend income includes ₹52.23 crore from Titan Company, ₹42.37 crore from Canara Bank, ₹27.50 crore from Valor Estate, ₹17.24 crore from NCC and ₹12.84 crore from Tata Motors among others, said the report.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala also earned a dividend income worth ₹72.49 crore for the fourth quarter on her stake in CRISIL, Escorts Kubota, Fortis Healthcare, Geojit Financial Services, Federal Bank, the report said citing Ace Equity data.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s top holdings

Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s top holdings include Titan Company, Tata Motors, Metro Brands, Indian Hotels, NCC Limited, and Crisil Limited.

She holds a 5.4 per cent stake worth ₹16,215 crore in Titan Company, and a 1.3 per cent stake worth ₹4,042 crore in Tata Motors. Her stake in Metro Brands amounts to ₹3,059 crore, the report said, citing Trendlyne data.

She also holds a 1 per cent stake in 26 listed companies, which declared a dividend for their shareholders for the fiscal year 2024.

In the fourth quarter of FY24, Rekha Jhunjhunwala increased her stake in Valor Estate by 1.66 per cent and in Agro Tech Foods by 0.38 per cent.

While she reduced her shareholding in Geojit Financial Services, Canara Bank, NCC, Fortis Healthcare, Nazara Technologies and Federal Bank, said the report.

