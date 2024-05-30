Rekha Jhunjhunwala earns massive ₹224 crore dividend in Q4 — a look at her portfolio and top holdings
Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio is estimated to be worth ₹37,831 crore as per March quarter shareholding pattern.
Rekha Jhunjhunwala, renowned investor and wife of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, earned ₹224 crore in dividend income for the fourth quarter ended March 31 of the financial year 2024, according to a report by the Economic Times.
