Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: .hares of Titan Company Ltd have been in uptrend post-Union Budget 2023. After closing at around ₹2,310 apiece levels on 2nd February 2023, Titan share price has been attracting buying interest by Dalal Street bulls for the last two weeks. In this time, this Tata group stock has risen from ₹2,310 to ₹2,535 per share levels, leading to rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth by more than ₹1,000 crore in this time.

Rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth

As per the shareholding data of Titan Company for October to December 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 4,58,95,970 Titan shares, which is 5.17 per cent of total paid up capital of Titan Company Ltd. As titan share price today is around ₹2,535 and it has ascended today to these levels from around ₹2,310 apiece levels in last two weeks, net rise in Titan share price in last two weeks is around ₹225 per equity share [( ₹2,535 - ₹2,310) = ₹225].

Assuming Rekha Jhunjhunwala's shareholding in Titan Company Ltd as per the shareholding pattern of the company available on the BSE website, rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to rise in Titan share price in last two weeks would fall around ₹10,32,65,93,250 or say more than ₹1,000 crore.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth could have surged more in last two weeks if she had not trimmed her stake in this Tata group company. As per the shareholding pattern of Titan Company Ltd for July to September 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala was holding 1,50,23,575 Titan shares or 1.69 per cent stake in the company. However, her late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was owning 3,41,77,395 Titan Company shares or 3.85 per cent stake in the company.

So, Jhunjhunwalas together held 4,92,00,970 Titan shares, which was 5.54 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In Q3FY23 shareholding pattern of the company, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 4,58,95,970 Titan shares or 5.17 per cent stake in the company. This means, Rekha Jhunjhunwala cut down her stake in this Tata group company by offloading 33,05,000 Titan Company shares or 0.37 per cent stake in the company during October to December 2022 quarter.