Rekha Jhunjhunwala earns ₹1000 crore from this Tata stock in two weeks
- Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Tata stock has risen from around ₹2,310 to ₹2,535 apiece levels in last two weeks
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: .hares of Titan Company Ltd have been in uptrend post-Union Budget 2023. After closing at around ₹2,310 apiece levels on 2nd February 2023, Titan share price has been attracting buying interest by Dalal Street bulls for the last two weeks. In this time, this Tata group stock has risen from ₹2,310 to ₹2,535 per share levels, leading to rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth by more than ₹1,000 crore in this time.
