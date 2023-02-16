Rekha Jhunjhunwala earns 1000 crore from this Tata stock in two weeks

Rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth

As per the shareholding data of Titan Company for October to December 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 4,58,95,970 Titan shares, which is 5.17 per cent of total paid up capital of Titan Company Ltd. As titan share price today is around ₹2,535 and it has ascended today to these levels from around ₹2,310 apiece levels in last two weeks, net rise in Titan share price in last two weeks is around ₹225 per equity share [( ₹2,535 - ₹2,310) = ₹225].