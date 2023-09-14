Rekha Jhunjhunwala earns ₹1390 crore in one month from Tata group stock Titan Company1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Titan Company has been hitting new highs for the last two straight sessions
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Shares of Titan Company Ltd have been in uptrend from mid of March 2023. This Tata group company bottomed out at around ₹2,355 apiece levels in mid-March and since then Titan share price has remained an idea 'buy on dips' stock for positional investors. This Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has been hitting life-time high for the last two straight sessions while it has hit record high on three out of four sessions this week. Titan shares have climbed to a record high on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday sessions this week.
