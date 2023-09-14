Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Shares of Titan Company Ltd have been in uptrend from mid of March 2023. This Tata group company bottomed out at around ₹2,355 apiece levels in mid-March and since then Titan share price has remained an idea 'buy on dips' stock for positional investors. This Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has been hitting life-time high for the last two straight sessions while it has hit record high on three out of four sessions this week. Titan shares have climbed to a record high on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday sessions this week.

Titan share price today opened upside and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹3,302.45 apiece levels on NSE, logging near 10 per cent appreciation in last one month. In last one month, Titan share price has risen from ₹3,010.65 apiece levels to ₹3,302.45 per share levels, logging ₹291.80 per share rise in this time. This rise in Titan share price has led to rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth by around ₹1,390 crore in just one month time.

As per the shareholding pattern of Titan Company Limited for April to June 2023 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 4,75,95,970 Titan Company shares, which is 5.36 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. As Titan share price has risen ₹291.80 apiece in last one month, net rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to rise in this Tata group share in last one month is around ₹1,390 crore ( ₹291.80 x 4,75,95,970).

LIC earns ₹ 458 crore in one month

As per the shareholding pattern of Titan Company Ltd for Q1FY24, Life Insurance Corporation of India holds 1,56,86,771 Titan shares, which is 1.77 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. As Titan share price ascended ₹291.80 apiece in last one month, net rise in LIC's net worth due to rise in Titan shares in last one month stands around ₹4,57,73,99,777.8 or ₹458 crore ( ₹291.80 x 1,56,86,771).

In YTD time, Titan share price has ascended over 28 per cent whereas in last six months, this Tata group stock has risen from around ₹2,355 to ₹3,302.45 apiece levels, logging near 40 per cent rise in this time.