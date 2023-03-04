Rekha Jhunjhunwala earns ₹240 crore from these 3 Tata stocks in one day1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 12:42 PM IST
- Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks that fueled her net worth on Friday's stock market rebound are Titan Company, Tata Motors and Indian Hotels Company
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: In stock market rebound on Friday, stock market observers had a sigh of relief as majority of the key indices registered whopping rally on the weekend session. In fact, bear-hit Adani group stocks too witnessed some bargain hunting after the bulk deal announcement. Like any other investor, ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth too witnessed stellar rise on Friday as she earned around ₹240 crore from three Tata group stocks — titan Company, Tata Motors and Indian Hotels Company.
