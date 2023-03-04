Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: In stock market rebound on Friday, stock market observers had a sigh of relief as majority of the key indices registered whopping rally on the weekend session. In fact, bear-hit Adani group stocks too witnessed some bargain hunting after the bulk deal announcement. Like any other investor, ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth too witnessed stellar rise on Friday as she earned around ₹240 crore from three Tata group stocks — titan Company, Tata Motors and Indian Hotels Company.

Rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth in Titan shares

As per the shareholding pattern of Titan Company for October to December 20223 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 4,58,95,970 Titan shares, which is 5.17 per cent of total paid up capital of the Tata group company. Titan share price on Friday registered intraday rise of ₹41.05 apiece that means Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth went up around ₹188.50 crore due to rise in Titan share price on Friday.

Rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth in Tata Motors

As per the shareholding pattern of Tata Motors for Q3FY23, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 5,22,56,000 company shares, which is 1.57 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. After the end of Friday deals, Tata Motors share price registered ₹7.40 per share rise. This means, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth shot up by around ₹38.66 crore on weekend session last week.

Rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth in Indian Hotels

The shareholding pattern of Indian Hotels Company for December 2023 quarter informs that Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 3,00,16,965 company shares or 2.11 per cent stake in the company. Indian Hotels share price ended on Friday with intraday gain of ₹3.85 per share. This means, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth went up by around ₹11.55 crore due to rise of ₹3.85 per share in this Tata group hospitality stock.

So, due to rise in these Tata group stock prices on Friday, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth surged around ₹240 crore.