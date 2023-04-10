Rekha Jhunjhunwala earns ₹400 crore in 15 minutes from these 2 Tata group stocks3 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 12:30 PM IST
- Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After strong Q4FY23 business update, these two Tata group stocks witnessed strong buying during early morning deals on Monday
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks Titan Company and Tata Motors witnessed strong buying interest among stock market bulls in early morning deals on Monday. Within 15 minutes of opening bell today, Titan share price today hit ₹2,598.70 apiece levels, ₹50.25 per share rise against its previous close of ₹2,548.45 apiece on NSE. Similarly, Tata Motors share price today opened upside and went on to hit ₹470.40 apiece levels in 15 minutes of stock market opening bell today, logging ₹32.75 apiece in above-mentioned time. However, while ascending in opening bell today, these two Tata group stocks helped Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth to jump by around ₹400 crore in just 15 minutes of stock market's opening bell today.
