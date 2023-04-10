Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks Titan Company and Tata Motors witnessed strong buying interest among stock market bulls in early morning deals on Monday. Within 15 minutes of opening bell today, Titan share price today hit ₹2,598.70 apiece levels, ₹50.25 per share rise against its previous close of ₹2,548.45 apiece on NSE. Similarly, Tata Motors share price today opened upside and went on to hit ₹470.40 apiece levels in 15 minutes of stock market opening bell today, logging ₹32.75 apiece in above-mentioned time. However, while ascending in opening bell today, these two Tata group stocks helped Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth to jump by around ₹400 crore in just 15 minutes of stock market's opening bell today .

Titan shares' push to Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth

As mentioned above Titan share price today shot up ₹50.25 apiece within 15 minutes of stock market opening today. As per the shareholding data of Titan Company for October to December 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 4,58,95,970 Titan shares, which is 5.17 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. So, total rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth after rise in Titan share price in first 15 minutes of Monday session is around ₹230 crore ( ₹50.25 x 4,58,95,970).

Tata Motors shares' push to Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth

Tata Motors share price today ascended by ₹32.75 apiece in first 15 minutes of stock market's opening bell today. According to shareholding pattern of Tata Motors Ltd for Q3FY23, Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding stands at 5,22,56,000 Tata Motors shares or 1.57 per cent stake in the company. So, total rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth is around ₹170 crore ( ₹32.75 x 5,22,56,000).

Rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth

As Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth in rupee terms shot up by ₹230 crore after appreciation in Titan Company share price and by ₹170 crore after rise in Tata Motors share price, total rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth after rise in these two Tata group stocks inn first 15 minutes of stock market's opening is around ₹400 crore ( ₹230 crore + ₹170 crore).

Titan, Tata Motors Q4FY23 business update

In Q4FY23 business update, Titan Company Ltd has reported around 25 per cent YoY stand alone business. Company's growth in non-jewelry segment is expected to provide an additional growth lever to the company and market has hailed these business numbers when the market opened today after a long weekend.

Like Titan Company, another Tata group company Tata Motors reported strong Q4FY23 business update. The auto major reported an 8 per cent increase in group global wholesales in Q4FY23. As per the exchange filing by the Tata group company, global wholesales for the Tata Motors in Q4 FY23, which include Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), were 3,61,361 numbers, up 8 per cent from Q4 FY22. Tata Motors went on to add that the global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1,07,386 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 15,499 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 91,887 vehicles.

Both Tata group companies are yet to file their respective shareholding patterns for Q4FY23.