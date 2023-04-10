Like Titan Company, another Tata group company Tata Motors reported strong Q4FY23 business update. The auto major reported an 8 per cent increase in group global wholesales in Q4FY23. As per the exchange filing by the Tata group company, global wholesales for the Tata Motors in Q4 FY23, which include Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), were 3,61,361 numbers, up 8 per cent from Q4 FY22. Tata Motors went on to add that the global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1,07,386 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 15,499 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 91,887 vehicles.

