Rekha Jhunjhunwala earns ₹482 crore from this stock within four hours today
- Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock today climbed to intraday high of ₹556.95 apiece, logging ₹47.90 per share rise within four hours of stock market's opening bell today
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Star Health Insurance shares are one of the portfolio stocks in which Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was an investor since pre-IPO phase. However, after the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala like other Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks, this insurance share has also become a Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock. After ushering in 2023, Star Health insurance share price has remained in base building mode but it has given some sharp upside moves after hitting 52-week low of ₹469.05 apiece on NSE.
