Rekha Jhunjhunwala earns 482 crore from this stock within four hours today

Star Health Insurance share price history

Star Health Insurance share price was listed on BSE and NSE on 10th December 2021 at a discount of near 6 per cent. Star health share price opened on BSE at ₹848.80 apiece whereas on NSE it listed at ₹845 apiece, which was below its issue price of ₹900 per share. However, Star Health share price soon attracted buying interest and hit intraday high of ₹940 apiece in its listing date and closed at 906.85 per share, above its upper price band of ₹900 apiece.