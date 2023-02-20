Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Rekha Jhunjhunwala earns 482 crore from this stock within four hours today

Rekha Jhunjhunwala earns 482 crore from this stock within four hours today

1 min read . 01:57 PM IST Asit Manohar
Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 17.50 per cent stake in this portfolio stock in which her late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was an investor since pre-IPO phase.

  • Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock today climbed to intraday high of 556.95 apiece, logging 47.90 per share rise within four hours of stock market's opening bell today

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Star Health Insurance shares are one of the portfolio stocks in which Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was an investor since pre-IPO phase. However, after the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala like other Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks, this insurance share has also become a Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock. After ushering in 2023, Star Health insurance share price has remained in base building mode but it has given some sharp upside moves after hitting 52-week low of 469.05 apiece on NSE. 

Star Health share price today opened upside and hit intraday high of 556.95 apiece at around 01:00 PM today, logging intraday surge of 47.90 per equity share within four hours of trade on Monday session. This rise in Star Health share price today led to rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth to the tune of 482 crore.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala holdings in Star Health Insurance

As mentioned earlier, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's late husband was an investor in Start Health Insurance since pre-IPO period. After listing on BSE and NSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala informed NSE and BSE that he owns 10,07,53,935 Star Health shares, which was 17.50 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. As Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more today, these Star Health Insurance shares now belongs to Rekha Jhunjhunwala. So, Rekha Jhunjhunwala now owns these shares.

As mentioned earlier, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's late husband was an investor in Start Health Insurance since pre-IPO period. After listing on BSE and NSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala informed NSE and BSE that he owns 10,07,53,935 Star Health shares, which was 17.50 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. As Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more today, these Star Health Insurance shares now belongs to Rekha Jhunjhunwala. So, Rekha Jhunjhunwala now owns these shares.

Rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth

As Star Health Insurance share price today surged to intraday high of 556.95 apiece levels by 01:00 PM and Rekha Jhunjhunwala holdings in Star Health Insurance is 10,07,53,935 shares.

As Star Health Insurance share price today surged to intraday high of 556.95 apiece levels by 01:00 PM and Rekha Jhunjhunwala holdings in Star Health Insurance is 10,07,53,935 shares.

Net rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth due to rise in Star Health Insurance share price today is around 482 crore [ 47.90 x 10,07,53,935].

Star Health Insurance share price history

Star Health Insurance share price was listed on BSE and NSE on 10th December 2021 at a discount of near 6 per cent. Star health share price opened on BSE at 848.80 apiece whereas on NSE it listed at 845 apiece, which was below its issue price of 900 per share. However, Star Health share price soon attracted buying interest and hit intraday high of 940 apiece in its listing date and closed at 906.85 per share, above its upper price band of 900 apiece.

Star Health Insurance share price was listed on BSE and NSE on 10th December 2021 at a discount of near 6 per cent. Star health share price opened on BSE at 848.80 apiece whereas on NSE it listed at 845 apiece, which was below its issue price of 900 per share. However, Star Health share price soon attracted buying interest and hit intraday high of 940 apiece in its listing date and closed at 906.85 per share, above its upper price band of 900 apiece.

