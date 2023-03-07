Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Rekha Jhunjhunwala earns 650 crore from these 2 stocks in one month
Back

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After trend reversal on Dalal Street and global market sentiments in last few sessions, large-cap and mid-cap stocks have delivered strong upside movement. However, this rally came after a long lull in equity market due to sharp appreciation in US dollar rates. But, even when the market was bleeding, smart money was busy making money for its masters. Those who believe in claims by examples, they need to look at last one month performance of Metro Brands and Star Health Insurance shares. In last one month, appreciation in stock price of these two companies have led to rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth to the tune of 650 crore.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala holdings in Star Health Insurance

As per the exchange communication of Star Health Insurance after its listing in December 2021, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was holding 10,07,53,935 shares or 17.50 per cent stake in the company. Now, after the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala these shares have gone to his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. So, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 10,07,53,935 shares of Star Health Insurance.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Metro Brands

According to the shareholding pattern of Metro Brands for October to December 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 3,91,53,600 shares of Metro Brands. Her husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was an investor in this company since pre-IPO phase and Metro Brands shares became one of the Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks after the death of her husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth

In last one month, Star Health Insurance share price has ascended 530.95 to 578.05 apiece levels, logging 47.10 per share rise in this period. As Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 10,07,53,935 Star Health Insurance shares, rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to rise in Star Health Insurance share price is around 475 crore.

Likewise, in last one month, Metro Brands share price has appreciated 45.70 per share in last one month. As Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 3,91,53,600 Metro Brands shares, rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to the rise in Metro Brands share price is around 179 crore.

Hence, total rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to rise in Star Health Insurance and Metro Brands shares in last one month is more than 650 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout