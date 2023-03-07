Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After trend reversal on Dalal Street and global market sentiments in last few sessions, large-cap and mid-cap stocks have delivered strong upside movement. However, this rally came after a long lull in equity market due to sharp appreciation in US dollar rates. But, even when the market was bleeding, smart money was busy making money for its masters. Those who believe in claims by examples, they need to look at last one month performance of Metro Brands and Star Health Insurance shares. In last one month, appreciation in stock price of these two companies have led to rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth to the tune of ₹650 crore.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala holdings in Star Health Insurance

As per the exchange communication of Star Health Insurance after its listing in December 2021, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was holding 10,07,53,935 shares or 17.50 per cent stake in the company. Now, after the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala these shares have gone to his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. So, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 10,07,53,935 shares of Star Health Insurance.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Metro Brands

According to the shareholding pattern of Metro Brands for October to December 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 3,91,53,600 shares of Metro Brands. Her husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was an investor in this company since pre-IPO phase and Metro Brands shares became one of the Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks after the death of her husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth

In last one month, Star Health Insurance share price has ascended ₹530.95 to ₹578.05 apiece levels, logging ₹47.10 per share rise in this period. As Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 10,07,53,935 Star Health Insurance shares, rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to rise in Star Health Insurance share price is around ₹475 crore.

Likewise, in last one month, Metro Brands share price has appreciated ₹45.70 per share in last one month. As Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 3,91,53,600 Metro Brands shares, rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to the rise in Metro Brands share price is around ₹179 crore.

Hence, total rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to rise in Star Health Insurance and Metro Brands shares in last one month is more than ₹650 crore.