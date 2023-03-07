Rekha Jhunjhunwala earns 650 crore from these 2 stocks in one month

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After trend reversal on Dalal Street and global market sentiments in last few sessions, large-cap and mid-cap stocks have delivered strong upside movement. However, this rally came after a long lull in equity market due to sharp appreciation in US dollar rates. But, even when the market was bleeding, smart money was busy making money for its masters. Those who believe in claims by examples, they need to look at last one month performance of Metro Brands and Star Health Insurance shares. In last one month, appreciation in stock price of these two companies have led to rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth to the tune of ₹650 crore.

