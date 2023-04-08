Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Rekha Jhunjhunwala earns 692 crore from this LIC, SBI Nifty 50 ETF-backed Tata group stock in one month
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio is closely followed by retail investors as it help them understand the direction in which smart money of the Indian stock market has flown. For such retail stock market investors, there is a piece of stock market news. In last one month, one of the Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Titan Company share price has ascended 150.90 apiece or 6.30 per cent adding around 992 crore in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth in this time. In this LIC-backed Tata group company, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 5.17 per cent stake or 4,58,95,970 Titan shares.

Rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth

As mentioned above, Titan share price ascended from 2397.10 per share levels to 2548 apiece levels, logging 150.90 per share appreciation in last one month. As per the shareholding pattern of Titan Company Limited for October to December 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 4,58,95,970 Titan Company shares. This means, Due to appreciation in Titan share price in last one month, rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth in rupee terms is around 6,92,57,01,873 or around 692 crore in last one month.

LIC-backed company

According to shareholding data of Titan Company Limited for Q3FY23, insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has investments in this Tata group company. In Q3FY23 shareholding pattern of Titan Company, LIC holds 2,05,19,699 Titan Company shares, which is 2.31 per cent of total paid up capital of the Tata group company. In Q2FY23, LIC was holding 2,89,63,596 Titan shares, which was 3.26 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means, the state-owned insurance company trimmed stake in this Tata group company during Q3FY23.

SBI Nifty 50 ETF has also invested in this Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Tata group company. As per the shareholding pattern of Titan Company for third quarter of the recently ended financial year, SBI Nifty 50 ETF holds 1,40,05,693 Titan shares or 1.58 per cent stake in the company.

The shareholding pattern of Titan Company for January to March 2023 quarter is still awaited.

