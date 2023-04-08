Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio is closely followed by retail investors as it help them understand the direction in which smart money of the Indian stock market has flown. For such retail stock market investors, there is a piece of stock market news. In last one month, one of the Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Titan Company share price has ascended ₹150.90 apiece or 6.30 per cent adding around ₹992 crore in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth in this time. In this LIC-backed Tata group company, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 5.17 per cent stake or 4,58,95,970 Titan shares.

