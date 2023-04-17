Rekha Jhunjhunwala's name has appeared in shareholding pattern of Raghav Productivity Enhancers for January to March 2023 quarter. As per the shareholding data, Rekha Jhunjhunwala is shown holding 6 lakh shares of the company, which is one of the portfolio stocks of Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Agrawal. Ashish Kacholia owns 2.02 per cent stake in the company whereas Mukul Agrawal holds 1.55 per cent stake in this small-cap stock.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala holdings

According to shareholding pattern of Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 6 lakh company shares, which is 5.23 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in shareholding data of October to December 2022, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders who own one per cent or more stake in the company. This means, Rekha Jhunjhunwala added shares of this small-cap stock in her portfolio.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding

This new Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has investments from 'Big Whale' Ashish Kacholia as well. The czar of small-cap stocks is shown holding 2,31,683 company shares, which is 2.02 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In Q3FY23, the market magnet was holding 2,31,683 company shares or 2.13 per cent stake in the company. This means, Ashish Kacholia didn't offloaded any company shares but the company might have increased its paid up capital during the recently ended quarter.

Mukul Agrawal shareholding

Mukul Agrawal also owns stake in this small-cap Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock. As per the latest shareholding data, Mukul Agrawal holds 1,78,074 company shares or 1.55 per cent stake whereas in Q3FY23, he was owning same 1,78,074 company shares. This means, like Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal also remained steady in this new Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers share price jumps

After this stock market news about Rekha Jhunjhunwala adding the small-cap stock in her portfolio, huge buying happened in the scrip leading to 9 per cent rise in Raghav Productivity Enhancers share price.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹943.90 apiece levels, logging more than 9 per cent rise within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today.