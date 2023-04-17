Rekha Jhunjhunwala enters multibagger Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal stock in Q43 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 02:15 PM IST
- Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 6 lakh shares or 5.23% stake in this small-cap stock, which has investments from Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Agrawal as well
Rekha Jhunjhunwala's name has appeared in shareholding pattern of Raghav Productivity Enhancers for January to March 2023 quarter. As per the shareholding data, Rekha Jhunjhunwala is shown holding 6 lakh shares of the company, which is one of the portfolio stocks of Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Agrawal. Ashish Kacholia owns 2.02 per cent stake in the company whereas Mukul Agrawal holds 1.55 per cent stake in this small-cap stock.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×