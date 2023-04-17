Rekha Jhunjhunwala enters multibagger Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal stock in Q4

Ashish Kacholia shareholding

This new Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has investments from 'Big Whale' Ashish Kacholia as well. The czar of small-cap stocks is shown holding 2,31,683 company shares, which is 2.02 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In Q3FY23, the market magnet was holding 2,31,683 company shares or 2.13 per cent stake in the company. This means, Ashish Kacholia didn't offloaded any company shares but the company might have increased its paid up capital during the recently ended quarter.