Rekha Jhunjhunwala-held two stocks get 'buy' recommendation post Q3 numbers
- Titan is the top stock in terms of shareholding value in Rekha's portfolio, followed by Star Health, Metro Brands, Tata Motors, and CRISIL.
Brokerages are optimistic on Rekha Jhunjhunwala held Star Health and Allied Insurance and Titan Company after their Q3 numbers. They have recommended 'buying' on these two stocks. Both the companies in their respective segment have posted strong growth in the third quarter. While late market mogul Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was one of the promoter in Star Health, he has been invested in Titan since December 2015. Both the stocks are the most valued in Jhunjhunwalas portfolio.
