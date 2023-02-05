Rekha Jhunjhunwala-held two stocks get 'buy' recommendation post Q3 numbers

Meanwhile, Centrum in its report said, "We are sanguine on Titan’s operating performance led by strong pent-up demand across businesses segments. We note Titan’s strategy revolving around serving millennials, meeting their aspirational demand with the introduction of new designs and channels, could pay richly. Further industry formalization showing up in market share gains for Titan at 6.8%. The turnaround in the Caratlane, watches, and eyewear divisions and continuity in their profitability potential not yet priced in. We maintain a positive view and expect stable gains in margin. We tweak FY23E/FY24E revenue/ earnings by 5.6%/8.6% & 2.7%/3.0% respectively and retain BUY, with a revised DCF-based TP Rs3,178 (implying 63.8x avg. FY24E/FY25E EPS)."