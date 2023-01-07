During Q2FY23, Canara Bank posted a growth of 89.42% in net profit to ₹2,525 crore from ₹1,333 crore in Q2FY22. Net interest income in Q2FY23 rose by 18.51%. Meanwhile, global business jumped by 13.89% yoy and gross advances climbed by 20% yoy. Retail credit increased by 12.52% yoy with housing loan climbing by 17.01% yoy. Gold loan jumped 32.86% with a portfolio amount of ₹1,08,794 crore. As of September 30, 2022, the gross NPA ratio reduced to 6.37% from 6.98% as of June 2022, and 7.51% as of March 2022.