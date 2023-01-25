Rekha Jhunjhunwala keeps faith in this dividend paying stock. Should you buy?3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:10 AM IST
- This Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock is in focus as it is trading ex-dividend today for payment of interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Metro Brands is in focus today as the stock is one of those shares that are trading ex-dividend today. The dividend paying stock that has given interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share in March 2022 and final dividend of ₹0.75 apiece in August 2022 is trading ex-dividend for the payment of interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share to its eligible shareholders. Market observers are expected to keep a close eye on this Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock as ace investor has remained steady in this footwear stock during October to December 2022 quarter.
