Rekha Jhunjhunwala keeps faith in this dividend paying stock. Should you buy?

Giving 'portfolio stock' tag to Metro Brands shares, Ravi Singhal of GCL Broking said, "Medium to long term investors can buy this footwear stock as Metro Brands share price is expected to hit ₹1,000 apiece levels in next six months whereas it may go up to ₹1,200 per share levels by Diwali 2023. So, those who want to enter this stock may buy around ₹750 apiece levels maintaining stop loss at ₹720 levels. Those who have this stock in their portfolio should add more on big dips and hold with stop loss placed at ₹720 apiece."