Rekha Jhunjhunwala keeps faith in this 290 stock. Should you buy?

Like Rekha Jhunjhunwala, stock market experts are also bullish on Canara Bank shares. They are of the opinion that Canara Bank share price in in bull trend and it may go up to ₹310 apiece levels in near term. They said that US Fed has flagged off US inflation jitters due to bank crisis in US and it is going to drive domestic market driven stocks like banking, auto, capital goods and real estate stocks. They went on to add that interest rate paus is going to help Canara Bank to sustain its business as there is no liquidity crunch for the bank.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}