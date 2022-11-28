Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned infra stock hits 52-week high. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 11:24 AM IST
- Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock climbed to one-year high in early morning deals on Monday
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Nagarjuna Construction Company or NCC is one of those Rekha Jhunjhunwala stocks that has slowly but steadily surged to the tune of more than 30 per cent in last six months. The stock was hit badly post-spread of Covid-19 pandemic but ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala kept their faith in this infrastructure stock. Continuing its uptrend, NCC share price today climbed to a new 52-week high of ₹84 apiece levels on NSE. In early morning deals on Monday, NCC shares opened upside and surged over 3 per cent hitting above mentioned 52-week high.