Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Ace investor cuts stake in this Tata Group company in Q3. Do you own?

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Rekha Jhunjhunwala, ace investor and wife of late stock market veteran Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, pared stake in the Tata group hotel stock, Indian Hotels, by almost 1% during the third quarter of the financial year as part of the quarterly portfolio rejig.

According to data available on BSE, Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold 1,45,23,200 shares, representing a 1.02% stake in the company during the quarter under review amid underperformance by Indian Hotels stock.

Jhunjhunwala now owned 1,42,87,765 shares or a 1% stake in the company, the December shareholding pattern shared by Indian Hotels showed.

Apart from Indian Hotels, several other Tata group stocks like Tata Motors CV, Tata Motors PV, Tata Communications, and Titan are part of Rekha Jhunjhunwala's stock portfolio.

Jhunjhunwala publicly holds 27 stocks with a net worth of over ₹45,023 crore, according to Trendlyne data, largely keeping her stake intact in almost all her holdings.

Retail investors often track the portfolio of marquee investors as it serves as indicators of potential opportunities in the market.

Indian Hotels share price performance Tata group stock Indian Hotels has underperformed the Indian stock market's benchmark index, BSE Sensex, over the last one year across different time frames.

Indian Hotels share price has tumbled 17% in a year, as against a 6.5% rise in the BSE Sensex. In the last six months, the Tata group stock has lost 14% compared with the 1.4% loss in the BSE barometer. On a year-to-date basis, too, this underperformance is visible as the Indian Hotels share price is down 13% versus the 4% fall in the 30-pack index.

However, on a longer time frame, Indian Hotels has emerged as a multibagger stock, multiplying investor wealth by 443% in five years and 550% in 10 years.